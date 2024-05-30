SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.24.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.15 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.29%.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
