Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.59

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.59 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 9807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.9148 per share. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

