SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.86. 6,558,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,746,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 478,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 362,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 905.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 702,385 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

