Solidarity Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.