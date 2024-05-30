Solidarity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,982,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280,531 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $76.87. 1,199,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,450. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.