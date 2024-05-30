Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in American Tower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,672,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $4,324,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.70. The company had a trading volume of 421,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.20. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

