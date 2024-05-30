Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.5% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $250.90. The stock had a trading volume of 891,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.78.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

