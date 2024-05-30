Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) by 250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Drilling Tools International worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 188.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Drilling Tools International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DTI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,469. Drilling Tools International Co. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.96.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Drilling Tools International Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

