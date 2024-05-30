Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 24,406 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

NYSE:C traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459,640. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

