Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.56

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 140386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

