Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of SHC opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $58,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

