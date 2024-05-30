Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
