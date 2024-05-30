Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

