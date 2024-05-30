Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
