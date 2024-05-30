Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Down 46.2% in May

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sound Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,176. Sound Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

