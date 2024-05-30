SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $95.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

