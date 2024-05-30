S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $63,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 28,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 49,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.59. The stock had a trading volume of 892,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

