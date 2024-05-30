SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

