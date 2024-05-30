SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Down 4%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.18. 181,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 242,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPTN

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.8 %

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.