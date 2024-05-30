Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 4,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.