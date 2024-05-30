Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.98

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.
Square Enix Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.42.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.
