SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 262,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SRIVARU Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVMH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 953,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,993. SRIVARU has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.
SRIVARU Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SRIVARU
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SRIVARU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRIVARU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.