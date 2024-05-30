SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 262,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRIVARU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVMH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 953,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,993. SRIVARU has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

SRIVARU Company Profile

