Steem Market Cap Reaches $137.87 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $137.87 million and $124.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,178.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00682692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00122619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00063262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00210140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00091540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,989,232 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

