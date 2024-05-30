Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on SCM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
