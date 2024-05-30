Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

