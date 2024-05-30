STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Shares of STE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.24. 404,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,418. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average is $217.98.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 17.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

