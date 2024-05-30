Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

