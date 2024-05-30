Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

