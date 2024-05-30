Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,312.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,363.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,260.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,132.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

