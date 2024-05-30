Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,470,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $7,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.