Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,709.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,595.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

