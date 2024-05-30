Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $65,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.64.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

