Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $75,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

