Stifel Financial Corp Has $79.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $79,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

