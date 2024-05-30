Stifel Financial Corp Has $83.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.81% of Amdocs worth $83,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

