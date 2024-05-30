Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 96,606 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,606 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $97,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $522,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 38,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

