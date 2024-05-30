Stifel Financial Corp Sells 254,530 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,746,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $84,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

