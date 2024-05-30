Stifel Financial Corp Sells 607,066 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,066 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.84% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $68,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

