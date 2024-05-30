STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.