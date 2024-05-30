StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

TRX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.59. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

