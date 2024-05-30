StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

