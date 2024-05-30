StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

HealthStream stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 77,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $825.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

