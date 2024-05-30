StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE LL opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.85. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in LL Flooring by 234.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

