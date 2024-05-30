StockNews.com Upgrades Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) to “Buy”

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 89,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,271. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,502 shares of company stock valued at $599,237. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

