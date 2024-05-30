StockNews.com Upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Buy

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 916,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,731. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

