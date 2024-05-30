StoneX Group Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PRN traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $136.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.74. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $93.21 and a 12-month high of $142.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

