STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 34,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,331. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

STRATA Skin Sciences shares are set to reverse split on Friday, June 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,693 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

