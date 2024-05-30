Stratis Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $71,503.70 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.24 or 0.05543295 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00054000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.