Stratis Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $85,785.87 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.87 or 0.05477361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00052541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

