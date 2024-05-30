Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 139.4% in May

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the April 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of STRM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,116. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.30.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
