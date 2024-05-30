Sui (SUI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151.91 Million

Sui (SUI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $151.91 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.02456172 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $134,502,536.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

