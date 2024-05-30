Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 8,343,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,426,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,282 shares of company stock worth $3,392,036. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

